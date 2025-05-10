Bank of America Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.63.

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $46.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.42 and its 200 day moving average is $56.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.45 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 11.26 and a current ratio of 11.26. Affirm has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $82.53.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. Affirm had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $783.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Affirm will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Affirm news, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,986,000. This represents a 3.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $730,556.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,067.12. The trade was a 26.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,765 shares of company stock valued at $3,094,694 over the last three months. 12.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 356.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Affirm by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Affirm in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

