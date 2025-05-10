Crestline Management LP Has $587,000 Stock Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Crestline Management LP lowered its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the quarter. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

AXS stock opened at $101.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $68.02 and a 52-week high of $101.61.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 17.46%.

In related news, Director Charles A. Davis sold 2,139,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total transaction of $199,999,959.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,404,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,786,435.50. This represents a 47.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on AXIS Capital from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.75.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

