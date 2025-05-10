Bridgefront Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 10,609 Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Herbalife by 641.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Herbalife by 12,307.6% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 11,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Herbalife by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter.

Get Herbalife alerts:

Herbalife Stock Performance

Shares of HLF opened at $6.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.25. Herbalife Ltd. has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $12.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Herbalife ( NYSE:HLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Herbalife had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

HLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Herbalife from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Herbalife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Herbalife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Herbalife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HLF

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $33,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,200. The trade was a 3.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,500 shares of company stock worth $94,900. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Herbalife

(Free Report)

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.