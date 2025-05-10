Crestline Management LP Acquires Shares of 26,186 TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Crestline Management LP bought a new position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,186 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 532.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,957,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,017 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 391.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 980,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,268,000 after buying an additional 781,058 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,040,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,534,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,971,000 after acquiring an additional 515,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $8,610,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TTM Technologies

In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,657.50. The trade was a 4.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 24,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $633,683.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,026,415.68. This represents a 13.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,600 shares of company stock worth $1,310,642. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $26.88 on Friday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average of $23.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.11. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $648.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, May 9th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on TTM Technologies from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

