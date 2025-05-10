Crestline Management LP Makes New $680,000 Investment in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Crestline Management LP bought a new position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,263 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,572 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Blue Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $620,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,735 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,818,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GMED. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.09.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of GMED stock opened at $55.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.48 and a 52 week high of $94.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.85.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical device company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Globus Medical had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $598.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.