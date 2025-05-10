Crestline Management LP Invests $733,000 in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 7.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 773,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,880,000 after acquiring an additional 51,042 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 23,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 146,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after buying an additional 9,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.05.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE OXY opened at $42.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.25. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $64.76. The company has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.