Crestline Management LP Invests $796,000 in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutter Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $8,212,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Moderna by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,858,000. Finally, BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.
Moderna Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $24.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.57. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $170.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.99.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MRNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Moderna from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.95.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.
