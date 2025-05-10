Crestline Management LP Invests $796,000 in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutter Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $8,212,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Moderna by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,858,000. Finally, BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $24.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.57. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $170.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.92) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $108.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.35 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 110.04% and a negative return on equity of 28.74%. The company’s revenue was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Moderna from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRNA

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.