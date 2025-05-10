Crestline Management LP Sells 92,147 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Crestline Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 90.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,147 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Nasdaq by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $79.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.28 and a 52-week high of $84.15.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on NDAQ. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $47,179.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,450,783.80. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah Youngwood sold 14,959 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $1,102,179.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,398,253.92. The trade was a 20.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

