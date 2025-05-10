Crestline Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Crestline Management LP boosted its stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 274.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,918 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,933 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBOC. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 836.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in International Bancshares by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Monument Capital Management raised its position in shares of International Bancshares by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 3,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

International Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of IBOC stock opened at $63.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.07 and its 200 day moving average is $64.86. International Bancshares Co. has a twelve month low of $53.33 and a twelve month high of $76.91.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $198.22 million during the quarter.

(Free Report)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.