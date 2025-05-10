Crestline Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Crestline Management LP increased its stake in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 179.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,893 shares during the quarter. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Valaris were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VAL. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Valaris by 518.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Valaris by 395.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Valaris by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Valaris by 326.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Valaris alerts:

Valaris Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of VAL stock opened at $38.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.09. Valaris Limited has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $84.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.63). Valaris had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $620.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.87 million. Valaris’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Valaris Limited will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Valaris from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Valaris from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Valaris from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Valaris from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Valaris

Valaris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.