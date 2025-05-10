Crestline Management LP Invests $853,000 in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 80,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 313.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WBD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.22.

NASDAQ WBD opened at $9.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average is $9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.46. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.70.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di acquired 17,346 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $197,917.86. Following the purchase, the director now owns 159,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,824.12. This trade represents a 12.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

