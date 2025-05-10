Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 94,073 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 158.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,073 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.24% of Hilltop worth $4,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hilltop by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,383,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,116,000 after purchasing an additional 32,605 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hilltop by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 826,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,654,000 after buying an additional 32,127 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Hilltop by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 797,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,846,000 after acquiring an additional 367,564 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hilltop by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,959,000 after acquiring an additional 89,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 511,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,642,000 after acquiring an additional 30,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HTH opened at $30.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.75 and its 200-day moving average is $30.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.87. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $35.32.

Hilltop Announces Dividend

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.37. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $318.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Hilltop from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James upgraded Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

