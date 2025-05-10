SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,408 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $13,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,685.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XAR stock opened at $177.30 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.09 and a fifty-two week high of $181.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.01.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

