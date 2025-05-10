Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,804 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.78% of Calavo Growers worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,663,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,420,000 after purchasing an additional 26,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,148,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,287,000 after buying an additional 22,777 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 698,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,817,000 after buying an additional 34,263 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 445,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,368,000 after buying an additional 94,221 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 335,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after acquiring an additional 21,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVGW shares. StockNews.com raised Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Calavo Growers Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of CVGW opened at $25.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $30.58. The stock has a market cap of $455.38 million, a PE ratio of -425.50 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.09.

Calavo Growers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lecil E. Cole purchased 38,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $938,613.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,125,935. This represents a 7.12 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael A. Browne acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.69 per share, with a total value of $142,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $177,675. The trade was a 400.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 73,438 shares of company stock worth $1,771,303 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

See Also

