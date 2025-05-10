Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $3.91 Million in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 154,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,557,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,890,000 after purchasing an additional 676,771 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 608,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,376,000 after buying an additional 193,093 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 719,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,190,000 after acquiring an additional 154,934 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,452,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 264,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 119,560 shares in the last quarter.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Celldex Therapeutics Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of CLDX opened at $18.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average of $22.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.39. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $47.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 1,544.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLDX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.90.

Read Our Latest Report on CLDX

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.