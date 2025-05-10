Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 7,236 Shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Apogee Therapeutics were worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Allostery Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $4,530,000. Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,896,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,621,000. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apogee Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APGE. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apogee Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.17.

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APGE opened at $37.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.26 and its 200 day moving average is $41.65. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $63.50.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.25). As a group, research analysts predict that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $301,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,292,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,983,558.05. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $97,418.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 244,448 shares in the company, valued at $8,739,016. The trade was a 1.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,175 shares of company stock valued at $587,191 over the last ninety days. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apogee Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.