Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,535 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 1.03% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF worth $15,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCAF. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 37,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, GGM Financials LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. GGM Financials LLC now owns 19,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF stock opened at $32.43 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $34.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.16.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

