Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $4.20 Million Position in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 187,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,199,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Amerant Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 1,000.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Amerant Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $17.80 on Friday. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.21 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.18 million, a P/E ratio of -31.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Amerant Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently -60.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMTB. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Raymond James cut Amerant Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

Amerant Bancorp Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

