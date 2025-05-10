Granahan Investment Management LLC Acquires 589,485 Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,782,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 589,485 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 2.33% of SunOpta worth $21,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STKL. Quarry LP bought a new stake in SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in SunOpta by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 11,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SunOpta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

SunOpta Stock Performance

NASDAQ STKL opened at $6.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.43. SunOpta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.11. The company has a market cap of $725.72 million, a P/E ratio of -33.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.20.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $201.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.09 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SunOpta

In other news, SVP Bryan P. Clark sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $45,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,758. The trade was a 23.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

