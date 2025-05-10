Geller Advisors LLC Purchases 42,592 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Geller Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 196.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,592 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 198.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 117,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 77,928 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 301.6% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 47,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 35,472 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $22.33 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $24.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.95. The firm has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.0668 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

