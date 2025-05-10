Granahan Investment Management LLC Sells 17,934 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Granahan Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 191,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,934 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $11,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Nutanix by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 187,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,496,000 after buying an additional 33,492 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 117,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after acquiring an additional 35,209 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 11,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nutanix by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 902,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,223,000 after purchasing an additional 77,327 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

NTNX opened at $75.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.33. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.35 and a fifty-two week high of $79.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.57, a P/E/G ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.70.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 7,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $580,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,366 shares in the company, valued at $41,877,450. The trade was a 1.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $533,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,288. This trade represents a 69.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,514,740 shares of company stock valued at $410,918,620 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NTNX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $88.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Northland Capmk upgraded Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Northland Securities upgraded Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Nutanix from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.85.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

