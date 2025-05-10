Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Shares Sold by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,381,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,432,787 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 1.63% of Vivid Seats worth $15,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEAT. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 39.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded Vivid Seats from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Vivid Seats from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.49.

Shares of SEAT opened at $1.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Vivid Seats Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $5.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.61.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $164.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.99 million. Vivid Seats had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 21.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

