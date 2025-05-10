AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Barclays

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $223.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Zelman & Associates upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.86.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVB

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $205.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $180.40 and a twelve month high of $239.29.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $693.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 37.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Free Report)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.