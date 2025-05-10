Granahan Investment Management LLC Has $12.30 Million Stock Holdings in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Granahan Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,701 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Viking Therapeutics worth $12,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VKTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.15.

VKTX opened at $27.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.13. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.92 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 0.75.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan acquired 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $29,946.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,946. This represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

