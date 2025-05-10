Granahan Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Granahan Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 463,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,259 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 49,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 67,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

In other news, COO Eben Tessari sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $273,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,250.75. This trade represents a 14.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Moat sold 23,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $651,016.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,808.30. This trade represents a 71.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,768 shares of company stock worth $5,865,486 in the last three months. 54.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on KNSA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of KNSA opened at $26.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.34 and a beta of 0.07. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.38 and a 12-month high of $28.56.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $137.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

