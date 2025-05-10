Geller Advisors LLC Sells 164 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Geller Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 41,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 167,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,981,000 after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 972.7% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 118,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,613,000 after buying an additional 107,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $438,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $81.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.43. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $99.12.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.