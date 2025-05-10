Granahan Investment Management LLC Has $13.45 Million Stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Granahan Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,986 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $13,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 52,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 33,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $174,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,370. The trade was a 5.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $66,308.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,702.72. This represents a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,681 shares of company stock worth $840,878. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $48.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 62.73 and a beta of 0.76. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.04). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 36.31%. The business had revenue of $247.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a $1.01 dividend. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.49%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cogent Communications to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Cogent Communications from $102.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Cogent Communications from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

