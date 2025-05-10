Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,139 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $7,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 291.7% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 94 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.
Northrop Grumman Price Performance
NYSE NOC opened at $482.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.15. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $418.60 and a 1 year high of $555.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $498.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $487.33.
Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Benjamin R. Davies sold 192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.08, for a total transaction of $82,383.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,217.72. The trade was a 21.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.65, for a total transaction of $1,783,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,243,053.80. The trade was a 1.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,505 shares of company stock valued at $2,127,632. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $525.00 price objective on Northrop Grumman and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $587.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $583.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.31.
Northrop Grumman Company Profile
Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.
