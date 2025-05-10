CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Acquired by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 69.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,611 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $5,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMS shares. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

CMS Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CMS opened at $72.23 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $58.50 and a twelve month high of $76.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.85.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.5425 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Laura Wright sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,093.60. The trade was a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $467,392.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,815.68. The trade was a 23.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,398 shares of company stock worth $951,327 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

