Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $5.18 Million Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 662.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,654 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,453 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $5,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in Allegion by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 259.3% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In other news, SVP David S. Ilardi sold 789 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total value of $98,845.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,820. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total value of $257,535.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,000.02. This represents a 16.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,224 shares of company stock worth $406,636. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Price Performance

Allegion stock opened at $141.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.09. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $113.27 and a 12 month high of $156.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $941.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.53 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 28.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALLE. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Allegion from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.40.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

