Granahan Investment Management LLC Purchases 163,989 Shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)

Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) by 74.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,989 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Informatica were worth $9,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFA. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Informatica by 126,639.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,369,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,889,000 after acquiring an additional 10,361,617 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in Informatica by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,127,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,197 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Informatica by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,844,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,023 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Informatica by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,155,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Informatica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Stock Down 0.8 %

INFA opened at $18.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 632.88, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.63. Informatica Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $31.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Informatica ( NYSE:INFA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $403.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.14 million. Informatica had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Informatica Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

INFA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Informatica from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Baird R W cut shares of Informatica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Informatica from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Informatica to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.62.

In other Informatica news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 11,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $207,629.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 416,410 shares in the company, valued at $7,516,200.50. The trade was a 2.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 48.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

