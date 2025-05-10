Graham Capital Management L.P. Decreases Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Graham Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,539 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $5,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 244.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Twilio by 395.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Price Performance

Twilio stock opened at $105.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.17, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $151.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $173,193.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,519 shares in the company, valued at $18,990,140.69. This represents a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,155,929.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,297,447.92. This represents a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,471 shares of company stock valued at $2,344,149 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWLO. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Twilio from $145.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Twilio from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.41.

View Our Latest Analysis on TWLO

Twilio Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.