138,263 Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Bought by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 138,263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,570,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Corning by 202.4% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corning news, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 20,262 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $892,743.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Corning from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Corning from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. HSBC upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.08.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $45.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.49. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.08 and a 12 month high of $55.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of 77.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Corning’s payout ratio is 215.38%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

