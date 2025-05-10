Northern Trust Corp Has $36.84 Million Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 554,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,994 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Kemper were worth $36,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Khrom Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kemper by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 440,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Kemper by 212.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in Kemper by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 93,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 32,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kemper by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Kemper from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kemper currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

KMPR stock opened at $64.16 on Friday. Kemper Co. has a one year low of $53.57 and a one year high of $73.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 14.11%. Kemper’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.07%.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

