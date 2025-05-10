Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,401 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cloudflare were worth $5,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 39,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Cloudflare news, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total transaction of $5,785,719.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 9,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total transaction of $1,015,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,257,848.98. The trade was a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 492,492 shares of company stock worth $63,757,685 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Analysis on NET
Cloudflare Trading Up 6.5 %
Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $132.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.55. The stock has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -601.91 and a beta of 1.78. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.24 and a 12-month high of $177.37.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $479.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.49 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cloudflare Profile
Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cloudflare
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Google Is Betting Big on Nuclear Reactors—Should You?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Taiwan Semiconductor Has a New Reason to Rally on Chip Curbs
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Nearly 20 Analysts Raised Meta Price Targets Post-Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.