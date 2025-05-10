Centiva Capital LP Buys Shares of 48,830 AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 48,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in AvidXchange by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 58,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in AvidXchange in the 4th quarter worth about $45,067,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in AvidXchange by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 285,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 201,679 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in AvidXchange by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 15,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in AvidXchange in the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVDX opened at $9.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average is $9.39. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 243.25 and a beta of 1.14.

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $115.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.98 million. Sell-side analysts predict that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AvidXchange news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 32,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total value of $244,420.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,398.37. This represents a 97.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Praeger sold 58,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total value of $446,906.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,164,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,740,353.83. This represents a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,866 shares of company stock valued at $955,323 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on AvidXchange from $9.50 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered shares of AvidXchange from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

