Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Invests $325,000 in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $199,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HYG opened at $78.55 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.08 and a one year high of $80.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.41.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

