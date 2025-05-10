Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Buys Shares of 7,773 Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFSD opened at $47.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.26. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $46.66 and a one year high of $47.85.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

