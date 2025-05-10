Algert Global LLC Acquires 28,810 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 157.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,810 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Celsius by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 26,801 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter worth approximately $869,000. Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its position in shares of Celsius by 392.6% during the 4th quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 51,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 41,161 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at $1,165,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Celsius by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In other Celsius news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 10,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $262,544.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,303.69. This trade represents a 18.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joyce Russell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $113,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,947.82. The trade was a 17.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CELH shares. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on Celsius from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Celsius from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.88.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of CELH opened at $36.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.67. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $98.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 83.55, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.65.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Celsius had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $329.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Articles

