Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Invests $407,000 in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMX. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in CarMax by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on CarMax from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Stephens upgraded CarMax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.73.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In other CarMax news, Director Mitchell D. Steenrod purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.49 per share, with a total value of $85,137.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,957.73. This trade represents a 4.03 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $66.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.30. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $91.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.82 and a 200 day moving average of $77.95.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

