Graham Capital Management L.P. Invests $4.09 Million in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,688 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 1,176.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.41, for a total transaction of $250,021.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,512.89. This trade represents a 5.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 710 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $125,414.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,318.40. The trade was a 6.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AMETEK from $194.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $197.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.90.

AMETEK Trading Up 0.1 %

AMETEK stock opened at $171.69 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.02 and a 52 week high of $198.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.39.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 19.83%. AMETEK’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

