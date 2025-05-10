Graham Capital Management L.P. Raises Stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,204 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACI. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,196,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,138,000 after purchasing an additional 43,532 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,800,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $746,000. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth $433,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.36.

Albertsons Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

ACI opened at $22.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.35. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $23.20.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 44.70% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $18.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.59%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Further Reading

