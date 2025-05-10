Governors Lane LP Trims Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Governors Lane LP trimmed its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 50,300 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for about 3.0% of Governors Lane LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Governors Lane LP’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $38,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,687,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,384,650,000 after buying an additional 441,817 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,047,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,073,624,000 after acquiring an additional 458,048 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,003,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,775,421,000 after purchasing an additional 752,056 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,435,314,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,150,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $909,741,000 after purchasing an additional 600,696 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $177.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR opened at $117.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.06 and its 200-day moving average is $136.16. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.15 and a 12-month high of $170.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.91.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 13,250 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,742.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,742.50. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $634,841,604.16. This represents a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Featured Stories

