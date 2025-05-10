Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 46,313 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 59.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,313 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $22,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRL. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at $172,752,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,886,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,076,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $752,508,000 after buying an additional 335,658 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $42,776,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,968,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRL. Mizuho reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. William Blair cut Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.00.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $715,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,112.50. The trade was a 18.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster bought 6,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $165.01 per share, with a total value of $1,002,435.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 183,639 shares in the company, valued at $30,302,271.39. This represents a 3.42 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:CRL opened at $138.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 925.60, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.50. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.86 and a 1-year high of $254.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $984.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

See Also

