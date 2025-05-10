16,310 Shares in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Bought by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 535.7% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 303.8% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Envision Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,318,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $88.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.34. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.66 and a fifty-two week high of $94.23.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.2159 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

