Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,738 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $26,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $670,565,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,228,090 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $600,750,000 after acquiring an additional 30,163 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,360,374 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $439,808,000 after purchasing an additional 150,480 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,976,472 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $368,276,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,763,489 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $328,591,000 after purchasing an additional 28,736 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $156.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.25 and a 12-month high of $207.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.69 and a 200 day moving average of $175.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The online travel company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 52.41%. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPE. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Expedia Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.04.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Expedia Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total value of $1,028,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,325,061.40. This represents a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.