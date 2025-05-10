Goodlander Investment Management LLC Invests $11.51 Million in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Goodlander Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,513,000. GE Vernova comprises about 8.7% of Goodlander Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,861,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,803,000 after buying an additional 814,155 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,854,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,660 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GE Vernova by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,790,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,814,000 after acquiring an additional 195,828 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at $1,109,720,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,630,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,126,000 after purchasing an additional 343,837 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Marathon Capitl raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. New Street Research set a $380.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $446.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.22.

GE Vernova Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $398.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.61. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.01 and a 52 week high of $447.50.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.54. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

See Also

