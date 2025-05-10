Centiva Capital LP Buys New Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in National Beverage by 389.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 33,275 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in National Beverage by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Get National Beverage alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stanley Michael Sheridan sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $347,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,507.20. This represents a 11.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Beverage Price Performance

NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $43.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.68. National Beverage Corp. has a one year low of $38.25 and a one year high of $53.48.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $267.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.22 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 15.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price objective on National Beverage from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FIZZ

About National Beverage

(Free Report)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.