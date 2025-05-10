Centiva Capital LP Buys New Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in National Beverage by 389.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 33,275 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in National Beverage by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.95% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Stanley Michael Sheridan sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $347,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,507.20. This represents a 11.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $267.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.22 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 15.63%.
Separately, UBS Group dropped their price objective on National Beverage from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.
National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.
