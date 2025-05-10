Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 3,244 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Republic Services were worth $17,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus set a $260.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $264.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $233.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Republic Services from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $240.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total value of $1,436,062.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,931.20. The trade was a 37.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:RSG opened at $248.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.92 and a 1-year high of $253.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 34.99%.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.