Cetera Investment Advisers Has $14.36 Million Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 110.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 591,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,715 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.36% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $14,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHR. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHR opened at $24.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.79 and its 200-day moving average is $24.56. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

